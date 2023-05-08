A tribute to a mother's love: Kwarleyz Residence

Business News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: Belfast Africa

The love between a mother and child is a bond that transcends time and space, one that defies logic and reason. Sadly, all too often, we only celebrate our parents after they have passed.



What if we could change that mindset and honor them now, through our actions. This is the story of a son's love for his mother and the extraordinary lengths he went to show her just how much she means to him.



Nana Kwame Bediako understood the immeasurable impact his mother, Aunte Kwarley, had on his life and sought to honor her in a unique way. Consequently, Kwarleyz Residence was born. At the hotel’s official launch in 2018, Nana Kwame shared, “It is my honor to dedicate this world-class development to my mother … a personal blessing for me to be able to honor my mother in this regard”



From the emblazoned rendition of Aunte on either side of the building to the attention to detail paid to every aspect of the hotel, every element is a testament to the warmth, hospitality, and love, for which she is known. For Nana Kwame, the hotel represents his vision for Ghana's real estate industry, a manifestation of his desire to change the face of industrialization in Ghana.



The property perfectly encapsulates the love of his mother with luxury amenities, including a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, a stunning roof garden, a coffee shop, a restaurant, and a sky bar overlooking the Airport Residential Area. Beyond the opulence and comfort of the hotel, Kwarleyz Residence embodies something much deeper: the power of love to create an everlasting legacy.



By honoring his mother with Kwarleyz, Nana Kwame is encouraging a shift in mindset, urging us to honor our loved ones while they are alive, rather than investing when they die. His efforts have provided essential hope for the youth of Ghana and other parts of Africa to do something similar.



To this end, Kwarleyz Residence is offering a 50% discount for all who want to share in this story or celebrate their mum on Mother's Day.*



**Terms and conditions apply







