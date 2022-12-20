A/R: GPRTU collaborates with Police to ensure transport fare cut compliance

Business News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

The Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will be collaborating with the police to enforce the 15.3 percent transport fare reduction.



They have also threatened to sanction any member of the union who declines to reduce the fare to reflect the 15.3 percent reduction.



Some of the drivers, especially intra-city drivers have refused to comply with the 15.3 percent transport fare reduction which takes effect today.



The Regional Chairman for the GPRTU, Mr. Sumaila Boakye told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that they will be monitoring the compliance with the police to ensure that drivers comply with the reduction.



He said they will be monitoring it at road intersections with the police to ensure strict compliance.



Though he said some of the transport stations are yet to receive the new fares, those who have received them should ensure strict compliance.



Mr. Boakye assured that by the closed of today, the drivers will use the new fare while calling on passengers to exercise restraint.