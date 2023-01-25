A-G’s report: Delayed, abandoned, equipped but unused projects amount to over GH¢200 million

Business News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

The Auditor General’s report on the management of the COVID-19 expenditure has revealed that delayed projects, abandoned projects, and equipped but not in use projects that were to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic costs over GH¢200 million.



The report showed that equipped Isolation Centres that are not in use are valued at GH¢29,173,260, projects that were to be completed in 6 months and had not been completed after 30 months were valued at GH¢158,072,331 whiles projects that have been abandoned cost GH¢15,000,000.



“During our verification and inspection of projects in November 2022, we noted that three treatment, isolation, and holding centers completed at a total cost of GH¢29,173,259.90 was yet to be put to use,” parts of the report read.



The Auditor General however noted that if the completed facilities are not put to use as early as possible, they could deteriorate, and the investment will go down the drain.



The delayed projects were attributed to funding constraints and general economic challenges which contractors complain of having a negative effect on their operations.



However, a delay in the completion of the project could increase the contract price due to fluctuations which would adversely impact the achievement of project objectives.



The report also noted that the COVID-19 management team put in place measures in strengthening containment, isolation, and treatment including leasing, renting and refurbishing designated facilities and centres to contain and treat infected cases on time.



However, it was observed that Makro Structures Limited was awarded a contract on 11 May 2020 for the design, construction, and equipment of Nalerigu treatment and holding centre in North East Region, at a cost of GH¢15,000,000 out of which an advance mobilisation of GH¢4,500,000 constituting 30 percent of the contract had been paid from GoG sources. The construction was to be completed in October 2022.



“We noted that the contractor, upon commencing construction in October 2021 undertook civil works up to 10 percent and abandoned the site in December 2021, three months after possessing the site,” the report noted.



