Wednesday, 17 February 2021

9.1 percent Producer Price Inflation recorded for January 2021 - GSS

The producer inflation for Manufacturing decreased by 2.5 percentage points to record 8.7 percent.

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate for January 2021 was 9.1 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.



This indicates that between January 2020 and January 2021 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 9.1 percent.



It represents a 2.1 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in December 2020 (7.0%).



The month-on-month change in producer price index between December 2020 and January 2021 was 3.5 percent, indicating an increase.



The PPI in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 6.1 percentage points over the January 2020 rate of 32.2 percent to record 26.1 percent in February 2020.



The producer inflation for Manufacturing which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry also decreased by 2.5 percentage points to record 8.7 percent.



The utility sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of 12.3 per cent for February 2020 indicating a decrease of 0.3 percentage point over the January 2020 rate of 12.6 percent.