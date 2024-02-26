889,000 metric tonnes of cashew wasted annually - Minister

Business News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has noted that 889,000 metric tonnes of cashew go to waste every year in her region due to lack of processing facilities.



She also cited disjointed value chain, price fluctuation, and poor farm management culture as some factors impeding the sector’s growth.



Justina Owusu-Banahene further indicated that the poultry sector in the Bono region has a lot of potential, yet, remains untapped by investors.



She noted that the sector has more than 1,160 farmers with a poultry stock of about 8,000,000.



However, "the lack of a laboratory, high cost of poultry feed, drugs as well as price competition with imported products were impeding the growth of the industry," a citinewsroom report stated.



Justina Owusu-Banahene made this disclosure when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, paid a visit and engaged departmental heads and agencies in Sunyani to explore the economic potential of the region.



The minister called on development partners to contribute to the enhancement of cashew value chains and the poultry sector to create more jobs and alleviate poverty in the region.



