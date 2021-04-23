80% of mining companies with Prospecting Licence violated the law – Mireku Duker

Business News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker has revealed that per data available at the Minerals Commission, about 80 percent of companies with Prospecting Licence are going beyond their limit to engage in actual mining.



He told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Friday, April 23 that these companies are violating the mining laws because they do not have the requisite licence to mine.



Theirs is to be exploring to locate areas where minerals are deposited and not to mine but they are exceeding their limit, he said.



The Deputy Minister-designate for the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry said it is against this backdrop that the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has directed all prospective and reconnaissance activities to cease in all forest reserves in the country, “Most applicants and concessionaires get the Reconnaissance Licence or Prospecting Licence and yet mine. Per the law or the Act, you cannot mine with a prospecting licence, you are not allowed and therefore after assumption of office the sector minister Honourable Samuel Abu Jinapor has been going round visiting most of the concessions and also going through documents available.



"He has realized that most of the mining companies with Prospecting licence are not doing due diligence as expected and would want to regularize the sector by ensuring that people comply with the regulations.



“This is to let those with the Prospecting Licence hold on with the operation until all other data have been duly regularize.”