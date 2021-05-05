71% completed Atlantic multipurpose terminal to be delivered by November 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Terminal Services, Dr Felix Nana Sackey, has assured of the timely delivery of the 1st phase of the Atlantic Multipurpose Terminal project which is currently 71% complete.



He said, “We are at the tail end of the construction and we believe that come November 2021, this facility would be ready for operations.”



The construction of the 1st phase of the project which cost USD 210m began in August 2019 and has seen dredging of a 600m quay wall with -16m depth completed, with the construction of the capping beam and terminal’s yard space of 10 hectares ongoing.



The contractor for the project is a Belgian company, Jan De Nul whereas Dutch company, Royal Haskoning DVH serves as the consulting engineering firm.



Speaking with Eye on Port, the CEO of Atlantic Terminal Services said the terminal’s -16-metre depth will position the Atlantic Terminal and the Port of Takoradi at a competitive advantage in the port and maritime industry because of its ability to receive the largest container vessels in the world.



“The -16m depth is the critical game-changer in the industry in West Africa. We believe that when this port is completed, it will compete with any other port in the rest of the world in terms of size and depth,” Dr Sackey emphasized.



He disclosed that world-class equipment which includes Ship to Shore Cranes and Mobile Harbour Cranes have been procured and that their transfer onto the terminal space will follow gradual procedure.



While revealing the company’s deliberate plan for local participation, Dr Nana Sackey also assured the trading public of expert professional management of vessel and cargo handling services at the terminal.



He urged importers and exporters in Ghana and across the subregion to reconsider routing their cargoes through what he called one of the best port facilities across the region.



“They should really have a second look at Takoradi because all the bottlenecks here have been removed and come November Takoradi would be the most efficient port in West Africa.”