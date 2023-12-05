7 key investments made by Ghana's Daniel Ofori, the richest investor on the GSE

Business News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

One of Ghana’s most prominent business moguls and philanthropists, Daniel Ofori, continues to post impressive numbers on the Ghana Stock Exchange, extending his valuable portfolio across many key sectors.



Ofori, who has earned a sound a reputation for himself in the business climate, has a wealth of experience in the capital markets, spanning two decades and currently has the most valuable portfolio on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



The business magnate has made vast investments in stakes of GCB Bank, Société Générale Ghana, SIC Insurance Company, and others. Along with these esteemed institutions, Daniel Ofori also owns an array of business ventures and holdings.



These include the famous White Chapel Holdings, which is a vintage apparel retail chai; Advance Ventures Limited, a key player in structural design and real estate with offerings in residential and commercial spaces in Ghana, among others.



Daniel Ofori’s financial competence has seen him own a 7.49 percent stake in GCB Bank, a 3.9 percent equity interest in Calbank, a 5.91 percent ownership in SIC Insurance valued at $233,095, and an impressive 6.78 percent stake in Société Générale, according to figures posted by billionaires.africa.



On the philanthropic front, Daniel Ofori has made relentless contributions through private foundations for various causes.



He has also extended financial support to various Christian denominations in Ghana, including the Methodist, Pentecostal, Catholic, Presbyterian, and Baptist churches.



GhanaWeb Business, in this article, brings you 7 documented companies and holdings owned by Daniel Ofori, as compiled by billionaires.africa.



Advance Ventures Limited



Advance Ventures Limited set up by Ofori located in Kumasi, Ghana is a dynamic Structural Design and Real Estate Company in Ghana, offering residential and commercial properties in prime locations. Its portfolio includes retail and industrial spaces tailored for leading organizations across diverse sectors and market segments in the country.



GCB Bank



Ofori owns a 7.49-percent stake in GCB Bank, positioning him as the bank’s third-largest shareholder—trailing only the Social Security and National Insurance Trust and the Ghanaian government. As the ninth most valuable company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, GCB Bank ranks among Ghana’s largest banks, commanding over 11 percent of the nation’s banking industry deposits.



SIC Insurance



SIC Insurance Co. Ltd., the nation’s largest general insurer and one of the oldest non-life insurance companies in Ghana, is another feather in Ofori’s cap. Ofori’s 5.91 percent stake in SIC Insurance is a testament to his broad investment in the capital market. SIC provides a comprehensive suite of insurance spanning motor, accident, travel, marine, aviation, oil, and gas.



Calbank



Founded in 1990, CalBank is a leading financial services provider catering to the banking needs of large corporations, high-net-worth individuals, non-governmental organizations, regular customers, and small and medium enterprises. Daniel Ofori holds a 3.9-percent equity interest in CalBank.



Societe Generale Ghana PLC



Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Société Générale Ghana Limited is a part of the Société Générale banking group. The bank’s stock is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange forming a prior component of the Ghana Stock Exchange All-Share Index. Ofori owns a substantial 6.78-percent in the leading lender.



Enterprise Group Limited



Enterprise Group, a dynamic conglomerate operating in Ghana, Nigeria, and the Gambia, is a top player in insurance, properties, and pensions, positioning itself as a pioneering force in the Ghanaian insurance landscape. Ofori, a key figure in the industry, plays a pivotal role in its strategic partnership, alongside his association with Black Star Holdings Limited. As a leading financial services provider in Ghana, Enterprise Group encompasses six subsidiaries.



White Chapel Limited



Renowned as the visionary founder of White Chapel Limited, Ofori established an innovative apparel retail giant with a global reach across Ghana. White Chapel Ltd. operates as a supplier, manufacturer, and trader of personalized casual wear, accessories, and related apparel products. Its export and trade ventures extend globally to Asia, Australia, Canada, the UK, and the Middle East.



