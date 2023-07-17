7 assets owned by South Africa’s second-richest man, Nicky Oppenheimer

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Nicky Oppenheimer, renowned for his immense wealth and influence, maintains his position as South Africa’s second-richest man and the third-richest on the African continent, trailing only behind fellow South African billionaire Johann Rupert and Nigerian cement tycoon Aliko Dangote.



As a leading figure in South Africa’s business landscape, Oppenheimer has established himself as a private equity investor, making strategic moves after his family’s sale of a 40-percent stake in De Beers, the world’s largest diamond producer, to mining conglomerate Anglo-American in a landmark $5.2-billion deal back in 2012.



The billionaire’s private equity investments span Africa, Asia, the United States, and Europe, proving to be a successful strategy for navigating market fluctuations and generating substantial wealth gains.



In addition to his prowess in private equity, Oppenheimer is known for his commitment to wilderness conservation. He co-owns Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa’s largest private game reserve, alongside his son Jonathan. He also owns the expansive 65,000-hectare Shangani Ranch, which has served as a crucial center for beef exports to the United Kingdom since 1937.



As South Africa’s second-richest man, Oppenheimer continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic landscape, with his investments spanning several sectors. Billionaires.Africa has identified and tracked seven notable assets owned by Oppenheimer:



1. Tana Africa Capital: Founded with joint ownership by the prestigious Oppenheimer Family and Temasek Holdings, Tana Africa Capital, an Africa-focused investment company, has successfully secured a remarkable $600 million in funding since its establishment. The company excels in strategic investments spanning diverse sectors, including FMCG, retail, education, healthcare, and agribusiness.



2. Fireblade Aviation: Oppenheimer founded Fireblade Aviation in 2014, a Johannesburg-based private aviation company offering executive charter flights and VIP services. With a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, Fireblade Aviation provides personalized travel experiences for discerning clients. With its commitment to excellence, Fireblade Aviation continues to redefine private air travel and reaffirm its position as a leading player in the industry.



3. Shangani Ranch: Situated in Zimbabwe’s southwestern province and known as a wildlife sanctuary because it serves as a corridor for migrating animals, the Shangani Ranch is a 65,000-hectare property that employs 400 people and keeps at least 8,000 cattle for beef export to the UK. The ranch has been owned by the Oppenheimer family since 1937. After land reform legislation in Zimbabwe officially began in 1980 with the signing of the Lancaster House Agreement under the administration of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the property was reduced by over half from 140,000 hectares to 65,000 hectares.



4. Tswalu Kalahari Reserve: Tswalu Kalahari stands as a proud member of Oppenheimer Generations, a diverse community of commercial ventures and not-for-profit organizations representing the global interests of the Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer family. Tswalu offers a true wilderness experience on the southernmost edge of the Kalahari and privileged access to the largest privately protected area in South Africa.



5. IDH Holdings: In addition to his broad private equity investments in top companies, Nicky Oppenheimer also holds a significant 3.37-percent stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, a consumer healthcare company with subsidiaries in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Nigeria, and, most recently, Pakistan with the acquisition of Islamabad Diagnostic Centre, one of Pakistan’s largest integrated diagnostics providers.



6. 4DI Capital: Oppenheimer, besides investing in private equity firms like Tana Africa Capital, also has a stake in 4DI Capital. 4DI Capital is a renowned venture capital fund manager in Cape Town, South Africa, focusing on early-stage technology ventures in Southern and Eastern Africa. With a team of experienced entrepreneurs, 4DI is highly respected in the local venture capital scene.



7. Stockdale Street: Oppenheimer’s investments extend to Stockdale Street, a private equity firm named after the iconic street in Kimberley, South Africa. This street holds historical significance as it was the original location of the De Beers head office.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















