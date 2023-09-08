50MW land-based solar, 5MW on water the largest in West Africa - BPA

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2023

The Director of Renewable at Bui Power Authority (BPA), Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, has touted some achievements chalked by his outfit in the generation of renewable energy.



According to him, the 50 megawatt land-based solar and 5MW on water established makes BPA the leader in renewables in the African sub-region.



The solar project, he indicated, is the largest recorded in West Africa.



Touching more on the solar project on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme, Mr Togobo said these solar farms both on land and water feed the grid of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



He told the host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, that, “I must say that within three years of this new mandate, we have made significant achievements. We have installed 50 megawatts land-based solar facility, which is the largest, not only in Ghana, but in the West African sub-region. We went further to test the concept of a floating solar facility. And you can see we had the first one-megawatt plant here."



"We run it for close to two years and following the successful implementation of this plant, we expanded the scope to add another four megawatts. So this plant you see here, the four megawatts in addition to the five, in addition to the one megawatt gave us a total of five megawatt solar facility. This is the largest in the African sub-region. So, clearly, you can see that Bui Power Authority, we are the leader in renewable energy, not only in Ghana but in the African continent. And we are striving to be the leaders,” the Director of Renewables at Bui Power Authority said on BizTech.



Meanwhile, BPA has the legal mandate to develop renewable energy - hydro, solar, wind, hydrogen in any part of the country.



This comes after the successful implementation of the solar plants.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subsequently amended the Bui Power Act to give BPA the mandate to plan and develop renewable energy not only in the Bui Black Volta enclave but throughout the country.



