5 shocking items Ghana imports

Business News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of Ghana’s major problems is the heavy reliance on imported items. The country imports various items, including food, medicine, raw materials, household items, electrical appliances, etc.



The heavy reliance on imported goods and the taste for foreign goods have also pushed inflation to a record high and put so much pressure on the cedi.



However, some items the country imports are a shock to many since these items could be produced in Ghana.



Here are five of these items:



1. Onions



2. Post stamps



3. Toothpick



4. Old Newspapers



5. Old Braziers



Meanwhile, as of September 2022, these were Ghana’s top 10 imports.



1. Motor Vehicles & Parts $1,691,759,690



2. Industrial Machinery $1,360,270,541



3. Electrical Machinery $685,024,806



4. Cereals $522,913,947



5. Plastics $499,851,680



6. Iron & Steel Articles $391,476,023



7. Natural Minerals & Stone $373,825,026



8. Iron & Steel $359,244,506



9. Oil & Mineral Fuels $299,894,944



10. Wood $297,464,268



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







