5 key considerations for home buyers in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: VAAL Real Estate

Most of us consider owning a house of our own to be an essential component in Ghana, unless/until potential home buyers proceed in a more – prepared and better-informed way.



Instead of it being, a dream may become a nightmare! After over 20 years, as a Real Estate developer, in Egypt, Turkey, Kenya, and Ghana, we have firmly believed that the more prepared and informed the home buyers, the happier the experience will be! This article will examine, review, and discuss five key, essential considerations that wise people prepare to proceed.



1. Financing – mortgage: Few potentials, qualified buyers, pay sufficient attention, to better understand, more about the financing possibilities, especially, knowing the differences, between, different mortgage types, and possibilities! Some of these differences include the loan term, whether points are necessary, how much the down – payment must be, and getting prepared to pay it.



2. Inspection/ Home Engineer: Never – estimate the significance of using the right, well-qualified, home engineer and inspector! This will inform one of the possible areas of concern: knowing the probabilities and the house’s strengths and potential weaknesses! Add those anticipated costs to the purchase – price to understand what your expenses are!



3. Personal needs: We are each individuals, so it is essential to begin with thorough, objective introspection to understand better and consider what your personal needs may be, in living, in any house! Most are only able to make a house, their home when they identify and satisfy these personal and custom needs



4. Location: What do you seek and desire in the region, neighborhood, area, and specific location where you reside? Rank, personally, how essential items such as convenience to transportation; school quality; environmental issues; nature, safety, shopping, are, and, to be specific, to select, the location, which will please you!



5. The specific house and property: What specific features are you seeking in a particular home and property? Do you desire a large property, or more accessible and less – expensive, to maintain? Begin with two lists: your musts; and your wish – list!



The better-prepared one begins the home – search/ hunting process, the happier he will become.



Will you commit to being a wiser homebuyer? Always consider seeking advice from here.