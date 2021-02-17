Business News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

5 Ghanaians selected for Microsoft & Volkswagen 10toGo thinkathon initiative

10toGo thinkathon seeks to bring together the best individuals across disciplines

Five Ghanaians have been selected for 10toGo thinkathon, an initiative by Microsoft Germany and Volkswagen Group.



Cornelius Owusu-Ansah, Joel Deladem Klo, Frances Ewurasi Hutchful, Amos Dikenu, and Emmanuel Baah are part of 100 participants selected from all across the world.



10toGo thinkathon seeks to bring together the best individuals across disciplines and future-oriented thinkers from all over the world to participate in finding solutions to some of the biggest problems facing the world.



With 10 years left to achieve the sustainable development goals drawn up by the United Nations, Microsoft, Volkswagen and other leading stakeholders and organizations are contributing their quota to ensure these goals are achieved.



individuals will team up and work together as a collective known as Riverbank Initiatives and will focus on tackling the issue of providing quality education across Africa.



Microsoft Germany and Volkswagen AG are “convinced that new technologies in particular can improve the lives of millions of people and this joint initiative is their contribution to support creative teams in developing data-based innovations that bring us closer to the UN sustainability goals,” reads part of a statement.



Meet the five Ghanaians selected for the program below.



Cornelius Owusu-Ansah is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Legon. He is an astute strategist and management professional. He is a problem solver at heart and is in constant search of how to improve processes and systems. He is an education enthusiast who is motivated by the challenge of contributing to make the world a better place.



Joel Deladem Klo describes himself as a builder and a fixer. He is an expert in Software engineering, Artificial intelligence, Big Data and Agile project management with Scrum & Kanban. He obtained his MSc. In Advanced Computer Science (A.I) from the University of Leeds, UK and his BSc. in Computer Engineering from the University of Ghana, Legon. He is committed to contributing his skills and talents to finds solutions to problems humanity faces.



Frances Hutchful is a specialized communication professional with experience running socially transformative projects, conducting research and enjoys social media analytics. She is an alumna of the University of Ghana and is currently obtaining a master’s degree at the University of South Carolina, Columbia. Being a public relations enthusiast, she hopes to use her skills to satisfy all communication-related team needs.



Amos Dikenu is a finance professional with expertise in investment banking, corporate finance and economic analysis. He acquired his master’s degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Leeds, UK and BSc. in Economics from the Southern Federal University, Russia. He is a strong advocate for quality and inclusive education and has been awarded the Dean’s Prize for Exceptional Contribution to Community within the Accounting and Finance Division at the University of Leeds.



Emmanuel Baah is a product designer with expertise in UI/UX design. He is highly skilled in visual design and design strategy. He is an alumnus of the Ghana Telecom university college.