Business News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Abigail Antwi, Contributor

4th Ghana International Petroleum Conference set for March 10-11

Senyo Hosi, CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

The fourth Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCON) will be held in Accra on the 10th and 11th of March, 2021.



GhIPCON is Ghana’s foremost Petroleum Downstream Conference organised by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and in partnership with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs).



The annual conference is designed to actively bring to the fore the petroleum industry’s perspective and guidance on issues of governmental and regulatory policy as well as best practices for the advancement of the industry not only in Ghana, but across the West African sub-region and beyond.



GhIPCON 2021 will be a virtual event to be held under the theme, “Positioning Africa’s petroleum industry for the AfCFTA,” the continental free trade agreement which has been hailed as a major breakthrough for the promotion of intra-African trade.



“AfCFTA is a game-changer and holds the potential to transform, how we, as Africans, do business and trade among ourselves,” says Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.



“That’s why we want GhIPCON 2021 to focus on this all-important free trade agreement, to discuss how the petroleum industry can set the pace and set an example for other industries to realise that with the right policies, we Africans are self-sufficient and we can trade amongst ourselves and our countries can support one another to industrialise and become major economic players in the world.”



Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, headquartered in Accra, is billed to be the keynote speaker at GhIPCON 2021. Other confirmed speakers for the event include Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARA), Engr. Babajide Soyode, Technical Consultant to Group President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Daniel Amoah, Executive Director, GH Group and David Ofosu-Dorte, Senior Partner, AB & David Africa.



Others are Gary Still, Managing Director, CITAC Africa, James McCullagh, Executive Director, CITAC Africa and John-Laurent Tronche, Market Engagement Manager - Europe and Africa, S&P Global Platts.



“I wish to encourage anyone with an interest in Africa’s development, especially in the petroleum industry, to join us for GhIPCON 2021,” Mr. Hosi said.



“GhIPCON 2021 will be a great platform to shape the implementation of AfCFTA towards the development of the industry in Africa and will provide invaluable insights and learnings on the present and future of the industry.”