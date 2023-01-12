4,700 vehicles assembled locally so far - Oppong Preprah

Business News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Automotive Assemblers Association of Ghana, Jeffery Oppong Preprah, has noted that a total of 4,700 vehicles have been assembled in Ghana so far.



According to him, the 4,700 vehicles assembled locally has increased Ghana's car market to 9.7 percent.



This, he said, was laudable and a step in the right direction.



He further stated that the newly assembled vehicles in Ghana are of high quality.



Announcing this at the inauguration of Ghana Automotive Industry Development Centre in Accra on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Mr Oppong Preprah said, "Our brand new vehicles locally assembled in Ghana is giving us a high quality standard of products and also a value for money...Looking at an account of this auto industry since 2019, 2020, to date, we have seen a total assembly of vehicles of 4,700 which is amounted to about 9.7 of our new car capacity, new car market in Ghana..."



"This is really a great start and we believe that this is going to continue whiles we have the implementation fully implemented..Some of our OEMs have already reached countries like Ivory Coast and Senegal as an export. this tells us we are going forward in the right direction," he added.



The Ghana Automotive Industry Development Centre was inaugurated by the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry.



31 people were outdoored as members Ghana Automotive Industry Development Council.















ESA/FNOQ