3 essential items whose price increases have shocked Ghanaians in recent times

Business News of Monday, 24 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
This weekend, Ghanaians were shocked by the increasing rate of the prices of some essential items due to the cedi’s depreciation.
The cedi has depreciated against the dollar by more than 50% in the last few months to currently sell at GH¢15.65 as of October 24, 2022.
The rate of inflation currently has become an issue of great concern as consumers cry over the depreciation of their purchasing power.
Oil
The price of the product shot up to GH¢1000 from an earlier price of GH¢550 earlier this year. Some retailers have even pegged their prices at GH¢1200. Ghanaians have been agitated over the price increment as some believe traders are taking advantage of the situation to shortchange customers.
1000ghc yesterday.— NewsDaily24 (@NewsDaily_24) October 23, 2022
Today it’s 1200ghc pic.twitter.com/CsznmOWdi3
We have always believed in Ghana till your family took over and shutdown our believe.. gallon of Frytol 1000Gh.. Why? Waakye in Zongo’s no more 2cd, 5cd ???? why— Ka’lu (@justimagine7500) October 24, 2022