26 companies, 4 individuals awarded at the 2021 Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards

Business News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Stephen Ofosu, Contibutor

The Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards brings together players of the agriculture and agro-processing industry.



This award recognizes the achievements of individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of the agribusiness sectors while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote standards.



This event is powered by KN Unique Communications, the preferred corporate events, brand management and publishing company that has properly organized and executed various top corporate events across Africa.



Top businesses and individuals were honoured at the 2021 Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on 9th April 2021.



The CEO of JRA Cosmetics Limited, Mrs Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzie, was adjudged the Industrialist of the year, Mr Rahul Gopinath (CEO) Ecom Ghana, was pronounced as the Outstanding Corporate Personality of The Year, Mr Obed Asante (CEO) Ghana Nuts Company limited, was awarded Outstanding Business Leader of The Year and Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye (Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture was adjudged the Outstanding Contributions to Agribusiness



Yayra Glover Limited won the Outstanding Organic Cocoa Exporter of the year, while Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) won Outstanding Agribusiness Development Partner of the year.



The event was graced by the Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and H.E Abdulfatah Ahmed Khali Alsattari, Consular of the Palestine Embassy Ghana.



Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, (Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture) highlighted that “The total aquaculture production as at August 2018 was 62,718mtas against an end period target of 88,512mt. Tilapia and catfish production contributed 90.3% and 9.7% of total aquaculture production respectively for the reporting period”



She encouraged that investors should seek to invest in the different opportunities in the Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as the agriculture sectors.



She highlighted that “This event serves to highlight the need for every organization to strive to achieve excellence within the agriculture and agro-processing sectors and become competitive for the greater good of our economy.



Below is the list of winners



Eco Index Agro Solutions Limited - Best Growing Agro Input Company of the year



Mr Kitchen Ghana - Outstanding Food Ingredient Producer of the year



Crop Doctor Limited - Outstanding Agro Inputs Company of the year



BisaWorld Limited - Agro Brand Of The Year- Bisa Chili Pepper



Agriseed Limited - Outstanding Horticultural Seeds Company of the year



Agroecom Ghana Limited - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company Of The Year



Yara Ghana Limited - Outstanding Agro-Chemicals Company of the year



Tinatett Herbal Company - Outstanding Herbal Medicine of the year



Boris B’s Farms & Veterinary Supplies Gh Ltd - Outstanding Animal Feed Distributor of the year



M G Farms And Trading Limited - Organic Solo Papaya Exporter of the year



Addfra Limited - Outstanding Agro - Distributor of the year



Unicom Commodity Ghana - Best Growing LBC of the year



Samartex Timber & Plywood Co. Limited - Outstanding Wood Processing Company of the year



Yayra Glover Limited - Outstanding Organic Cocoa Exporter of the year



Achievers Food Limited - Fast Growing Nutritional Food Brand of the year – Daliha



Agrisolve Ghana - Outstanding Agro App of the year – Green Connect



Raanan Fish Feed West Africa Limited - Outstanding Fish Feed Producer of the year



Tree Global Ghana Limited - Agricultural Nursery Service Provider of the year



Ghana Export Promotion Authority - Outstanding Trade Facilitation Company of the year



Bavako Farms - Diversified Farm of the year



Kiteko Ghana Limited – Outstanding Haulage Company of the Year



Meannan Foods Ltd. - Diversified Agro-Processing Company of the Year



Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd – Outstanding Cocoa Processor of the year



JRA Cosmetics Limited – Outstanding Manufacturing Innovation Award



Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) - Outstanding Agribusiness Development Partner of the year