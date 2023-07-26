25th anniversary of Fairgreen Limited launched, CEO tells success story

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: Fairgreen Limited

Fairgreen Limited, a pioneering Ghanaian-founded IT solutions provider, has launched its 25th anniversary attended by esteemed guests, business partners, stakeholders, and members of the media.



The occasion held on July 26, 2023, was graced by the presence of the company's Founder and CEO, Madam Gifty Boahene, who took the opportunity to reflect on their remarkable journey and share insights into the strategic decisions that have led them to become a dynamic player in the IT industry.



Madam Gifty Boahene, in her opening speech, highlighted the transformative journey that has shaped Fairgreen Limited into a leading IT solutions provider.

Founded in 1998 with the modest purpose of supporting her MBA studies, the company has come a long way to become a key player in the IT infrastructure space.



Today, it stands proudly as an organically grown Ghanaian company, offering tailor-made world-class IT solutions to various sectors, including multinationals, corporate organizations, governments, educational institutions, and financial entities.



Speech delivered by Madam Gifty Boahene, founder and CEO of Fairgreen Limited, at the 25th-anniversary launch of Fairgreen Limited in Accra on 26th July 2023



Our special guest speaker for today, Captain (rtd.) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the Board Chairman of Fairgreen Limited, Mr. Kwasi Owusu Adjei, Board Members, my formidable business partner, Dr. Yaw Ofori-Adjei, our suppliers, partners, and consultants, here in present, our good friends from the media, our staff members, ladies, and gentlemen. Good morning and welcome!



Today is a very special day for us at Fairgreen Limited, and we are grateful you could join us to mark this historic moment. We have gathered here to launch the 25th anniversary of our incredible journey of growth and impact. I am deeply humbled to stand before you, reflecting on the path that has led us to where we are now.



The Farigreen story started with a simple purpose in 1998. I wanted to make a little money to support myself through an MBA programme at the School of Administration, Legon. I had worked in an IT firm where I fell in love with technology, even as a language graduate. Naturally, when I registered Fairgreen Limited, I went into selling little things like computer accessories. For a young lady at the time, this was good business enough.



Yaw and I had met at Masai Computers where had worked. His passion for technology was incredible. So, when I started the company, he was my go-to person whenever I needed support. We started doing a few businesses together, and before we released, we had a growing business.



From those humble beginnings, we embarked on a transformative journey that has shaped us into the dynamic IT solutions provider we are today -- An organically grown Ghanaian-founded company, providing tailored world-class IT infrastructure solutions to a wide range of sectors including multinationals and corporate organizations, governments, educational institutions and financial entities -- not only in Ghana, but across Africa and other parts of the world.



Ladies and Gentlemen, while we can say our company grew organically over the last 25 years, this achievement has come with hard work and deliberate strategic decisions at every stage. Even back then, when we were retailing computers to individuals and a few corporate clients, we knew that the key to our survival in a competitive IT market was to adapt and evolve.



Therefore, as the landscape changed, and technology advanced, and our customers got sophisticated, we made crucial decisions to transition from one phase to the next.



I recall walking into a supermarket one day and seeing computers on display on the shelves, like any other grocery. It hit me there and then that unless we differentiate ourselves, we will be going out of business sooner than later.



So, whether it is our first Data Centre solution for the Volta River Authority or our single biggest project for the Judicial Service, or projects in Lesotho and other parts of Africa, our approach focused on identifying the unique needs of our customers and tailoring solutions to address those needs.



Today, if there is one thing that sets Fairgreen apart in the market and defines our success, it is because we are one of the few companies that provide solutions that starts from tailored design, implementation, and support without any foreign involvement – That we are very proud of.



Consistency is important in business, and we have been great at it. Our skill in designing the right solution and giving our clients the right value that fit their budget keeps our client. More than 50 percent of our clients have been with us for 20 years or more, and about 70 percent of our clients have been with us for 10 years or more.



One thing that has kept us growing is, we understood the importance of structures and systems to support our growth. Initially, we relied on the expertise of our chief technical officer for custom-developed software. However, as our business expanded, we made strategic investments in Enterprise Resource Planning that enhanced our operations and efficiency so we can continue to meet the standards our clients expected of us.



Another key factor that set us apart was our commitment to building competence within our team. We recognized that even our smallest customers were becoming more sophisticated, and they sought partners who understood their pain points and could develop tailored solutions. At Fairgreen, we took that to heart, fostering a team of experts who empathized with our customers and their unique challenges.



The year 2000 marked a turning point for us. The Y2K bug spurred tremendous growth as businesses rushed to update their software and technology. We seized the opportunity and embraced the new wave of software, machines, and technology, positioning ourselves as leaders in the IT infrastructure solutions industry.



Over the past 25 years, we have weathered storms, embraced change, and adapted to the evolving demands of the market. Our success is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our team members and the trust and support of our valued clients.



Our track record and skill, and our affiliation with all the top IT manufacturers across the world have helped us build an enviable reputation that we will continue to protect and build on.



As we celebrate this milestone, allow me to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to each member of the Fairgreen family - our employees, clients, partners, and stakeholders. Your passion, loyalty, and belief in our vision have been the driving force behind our accomplishments.



Our corporate clients, their strict regulations and procedures kept us on our toes and forced us to be organized and to develop structures in our business. That helped us a lot, dealing with them, we realized it was a good way to grow. They opened our eyes to global trends and corporate standards.



We are grateful to our global suppliers, who made sure we delivered world-class standards IT products to clients.



To our staff, previous and present, who understood that our demand for high industry standards and proper procedure, was necessary to set us apart, thank you.



Looking to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Technology continues to advance, new challenges will arise, and we are ready to face them head-on. Together, we will continue to evolve, innovate, and collaborate to create solutions that exceed our client’s expectations.



As we look to the future, we know we have to work harder, we know we have to learn every day, and we know we have to keep up with trends in our industry. Technology is moving and moving very fast. These days, it is changing so rapidly that we really have to keep up in order to deliver the latest trend to our clients.



We are resolute in our vision to ensure that we stay relevant in the market. We will continue to take advantage of our strengths and our opportunities and leverage them.



As we all know, Ghana is not an easy environment, the private sector is still evolving and we at Fairgreen will continue to be part of this evolution. To be able to do that we have to keep abreast with technology to ensure that our customers continue to have value for their money.



Cheers to Fairgreen, and cheers to all of you!



Thank you.















