24-hour economy proposal is a game-changer for Ghana - John Mahama

Business News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said his 24-hour economy proposal, outlined in the manifesto for the 2024 general election, will be a game-changer for Ghana.



It would also go a long way to boost business growth and employment of many job seekers, especially the youth.



Mr Mahama said this at the Ninth Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail in Accra, on the theme: “The CEO Imperative: How are CEOs Responding to the New Economic Reality?”



He noted that a future NDC Government would vigorously pursue the policy, amongst many other initiatives, as part of its broader vision and determination to increase economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.



“We shall work with you to build the Ghana we want together,” Mr Mahama said.



The next NDC administration would pursue projects and programmes to transform Ghana into a fully-fledged 24-hour economy by optimising available resources, he said.



“I acknowledge the massive support for the initiative by the Trades Union Congress, civil society organisations, journalists, lecturers, labour consultants, CEOs and captains of industry, personnel from the creative arts industry, drivers, traders, and the teeming unemployed youth of Ghana.”



“God willing, from January 7, 2025, we shall implement a series of transition measures to address the economic decline and set Ghana on the path to recovery.”



Mr Mahama said the proposed policy forms part of the NDC’s vision “to build the Ghana We Want”.



“To build the Ghana we want together with the people will be premised on building an industrialised, inclusive, and resilient economy that creates well-paying jobs and creating an equitable, healthy, and prosperous nation.”



He mentioned developing well-planned, safe communities while protecting the natural environment; building effective, efficient, and dynamic institutions for national development; and strengthening Ghana’s role in African and international affairs as part of the proposal.



“This might be classified as an idea whose time has come due to Ghana’s self-inflicted economic crisis today because the 24-hour economy initaitive was well-thought-through and captured on page 105 of the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto.”



Its roots emanated from the 40-year National Development Plan of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) put together when he was President, Mr Mahama said.



“Unfortunately, the present government discarded the 40-year plan and replaced it with a Ghana Beyond Aid plan that has turned “Ghana into a beggar nation”.



He said stripped to the essentials, the 24-hour policy would be a three-shift work schedule in many sectors with an intent to transform Ghana into a self-sufficient and export-led economy.