24-hour economy is the solution to Ghana's problems - Labour Expert

Labour expert, Austin Gamey, has said the only way government can fix the broken economy is to implement a 24-hour economy.



He asserted that the country would be at a standstill without a 24-hour economy.



Speaking on Citi FM in an interview, Mr Gamey said, "To me, the 24-hour economy is the solution...In the absence of a 24-hour economy, this country will not grow."



According to him, a comprehensive policy on the 24-hour economy would ensure equity and social justice.



Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, said he would roll out a 24-hour economy when voted back into power.



He said the 24-hour economy will create new, decent, and well-paying jobs for the teeming unemployed youth which will subsequently improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night to create more employment opportunities.



Essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama mentioned introducing it, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



