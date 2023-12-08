24-hour economy a game-changer for the Ghanaian economy, we'll vigorously pursue it - Mahama

Business News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has noted that the 24-hour economy policy stipulated in his manifesto will be a game changer for the Ghanaian economy.



Based on this vision, he said, the next NDC government will vigorously pursue the policy when voted back into office.



Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Mahama said the 24-hour economy will provide greater flexibility and convenience for workers, as well as, allow citizens to access goods and services anytime.



He said, “The 24-hour economy is a game-changer for the Ghanaian economy. It will benefit your businesses, employment and the enjoyment of the youth who are seeking jobs."



“We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy, amongst many other initiatives, as part of our broader vision and determination to increase economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Ghanaians,” the NDC flagbearer added.



John Dramani Mahama stressed that the 24-hour economy when implemented will create new, decent, and well-paying jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



He further said the policy will improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is simply an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



In other words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night so as to create more employment opportunities.



So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama mentioned introducing it, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



