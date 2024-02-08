24-hour E-Pharmacy to go live this year – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that a digital pharmacy that will allow Ghanaians to access drugs conveniently at all times will be fully functional this year.



According to him, he proposed in 2019 when he addressed the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and charged them to consider migrating their operations online.



He announced during the delivery of his manifesto that the portal is ready awaiting all pharmacies to onboard before it kicks off.



Dr. Bawumia said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, in 2019, I challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana during their Annual meeting in Ho to go digital and place all pharmacies on a digital platform for ease of access by Ghanaians. The Pharmacy Council in collaboration with the private sector has completed work on a digital platform for all pharmacies in Ghana.”



He said the platform will make it easier for people to purchase drugs from the comfort of their homes.



“Basically, the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform will offer the opportunity to everyone through a mobile phone to upload your prescriptions and find out which pharmacies near you have the medicines. Secondly you can compare the prices for the same drug offered by different prices so that you can buy from the lowest priced pharmacies.



“Ghanaians will experience the E-Pharmacy Platform in full operation this year when every pharmacy is onboarded. Epharmacy services will be available 24 hours a day!” he concluded.



