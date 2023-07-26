21st Community Mining Scheme launched; 7500 jobs to be created- Deputy Lands Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Two Community Mining Scheme (CMS) concessions expected to create a combined 7,500 job opportunities have been launched at Moseaso-Abransie in the Manso-Nkwanta constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Delivering a speech at the ceremony on behalf of the Sector Minister on Wednesday,July 26,2023, Hon. Mireku Duker promised to continue his advocacy for a responsible small-scale mining as it creates numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians.



He disclosed that the Manso-Nkwanta and Moseaso-Abransie CMS concessions will create 4500 and 3,000 direct and indirect jobs respectively.



According to him,the 7500 employment opportunities which will be opened to residents of the two communities and their environs will add to the more than one million jobs created for Ghanaians in the small-scale mining industry.



Mireku Duker juxtaposed the over one million jobs to the paltry 30,000 job offered by the large-scale mining, questioning the stance taken by a section of the public against the small-scale mining sector that has historically created socio-economic doors for Ghanaians.



Whiles touting the lasting and beneficial impact of the Community Mining Scheme as a key tool in eliminating poverty in mining communities and creating local giants in the mining industry, the Deputy Minister rallied the chiefs and people of Manso-Nkwanta district and Ghanaians in general to stand up against mining activities which are inimical to the country’s waterbodies and environment.



He belabored the point that the anti-galamsey fight being championed by government requires the collaboration of Ghanaians hence the need for all to come and board.



Commending the two companies for developing structures which are indicative of their willingness to adhere to the dictates of the CMS manual, Hon. Mireku Duker hammered on the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence between the companies and the communities as “ingredients necessary for successful operation”.



He implored on the firms to undertake various developmental projects in the respective communities and play their role in the growth of the community. This, he reckons, will lead to lasting peace and unity between the companies and the chiefs.



Mireku Duker leveraged on the platform to condemn illegal mining activities along the Black Volta, stating that measures are already emotion to weed out the miners and protect the river.



Nii Larteh Ollenu the District Chief Executive of Amansie West commended the Ministry and Minerals Commission for the innovation which he says will drastically reduce unemployment rate in the district.



George Obeng Takyi, the Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta Constituency said the small-scale mining is the preserve of Ghanaians and that government has taken a great step in ensuring that the citizens benefit directly from the blessings of nature.



He promised to play his role in ensuring that there is strict adherence to the mining protocols as it will encourage government to open more concessions and employ more of his constituents.