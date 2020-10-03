Business News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

21,892 jobs created in three and half years – NBSSI

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director for the NBSSI

The entity mandated to facilitate the growth of small-scale industries in Ghana, the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) says it has created some 21,892 new jobs in the last three and half years.



According to the Executive Secretary of NBSSI, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, these jobs have been created under government’s Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme (CAP BuSS), COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme for Medium Small-Scale Enterprises, WIDU Project and Young Africa Works Project.



This was revealed at the maiden edition of the government’s Nation Building Updates on September 22, 2020 in Accra.



“The NBSSI has also facilitated access to GH¢38.53 million as credit facility between January 2017 and March 2020 to 14,738 businesses out of which about 68.3 percent are women owned and led businesses,” she noted.



Madam Kosi Yankey added the support programme has seen the disbursement of funds through the CAP BuSS initiative.



The initiative was borne out of government’s resolve to cushion micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) mainly owned by the youth from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

