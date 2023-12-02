2024 budget should not have any opposition – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has shared his optimism about the prospects of the 2024 budget as its approval lies in limbo.



Parliament could not pass the budget on November 29, 2023, due to a misunderstanding between the majority and minority members of parliament over the mode of voting to use.



Ofori-Atta reacting to this development noted that the budget in its form provides relief to Ghanaians and therefore should not face any opposition.



“As we sit today I believe the yes have it and I am looking forward to the budget that essentially looks at macro stability and growth with the various reliefs for the people of Ghana. I don't see how anybody will be against it.



He further proposed that the standing orders in parliament must be amended.



“I think maybe on a standing orders level it is in my mind to remove the need for the approval of budgets at this early stage because nobody can really be against the principles and then when they get into the estimates and appropriation, at that point in time various challenges could be mounted which will be argued out. But I think it is too early, maybe parliament should look at its standing orders to change them,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Minority insists that the 2024 budget will not be approved in its current form. According to them, this will lead to more hardships for Ghanaians.



