2024 Budget still before Parliament

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the year ending 31st December 2024, is still before Parliament awaiting approval.



A statement issued by the Parliamentary Service copied to the Ghana News Agency said a consensus approach was being pursued towards its approval.



The statement recalled that during proceedings on Wednesday, November 29, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, had put the question for a voice vote for the approval of the Budget Statement for the year ending 31st December 2024.



It said the question was put and in the opinion of the Speaker, the voice vote in favour of the motion was carried.



It noted that however, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembele, challenged the opinion of the Speaker on the voice vote and called for a head count in accordance with Standing Order 113 (2).



The statement said the Speaker obliged and called for a head count; adding that some members of the Majority Caucus walked out of the Chamber.



“It is instructive to state that, as per practice in the House, on daily basis before sitting commences, the Speaker and the Leadership of Parliament from both sides of the House usually have a pre-sitting discussion and agree on how to manage the business of the day,” it said



“At the pre-sitting meeting held yesterday 29th November, 2023, it was agreed that voice votes would be taken on the Budget.”



The statement said, however, in circumstances where the Speaker’s opinion on the voice vote was challenged, headcount would be taken, adding that that agreement was exactly what the Speaker complied with.



It said subsequently, the Speaker, under order 104, adjourned the House till Thursday, 30th November, at 1000 hours.



Standing Order 104 states that “In the case of grave disorder arising in the House, Mr. Speaker may, if he thinks it necessary to do so, adjourn the House without question put, or suspend the sitting till a time to be named by him.”



It said that explained why the House was adjourned.



The statement said Parliament was persuaded that the issues that arose regarding the process on Thursday, would be dealt with on the floor of the House.