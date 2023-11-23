2024 Budget debate deferred over absence of Ofori-Atta, deputies

Business News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has deferred the continuation of debate on the 2024 budget statement and economic policy of the government.



The move is due to the absence of Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta or any of his deputies on the floor.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu drew the house’s attention to the development arguing the ministry must attach some level of seriousness to the debate.



The immediate past minority leader demanded the debate which commenced yesterday be put on hold until an official of the ministry shows up.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin consequently deferred the debate awaiting the arrival of at least a deputy minister from the finance ministry



“So we need to receive evidence from the political leadership of the house and the Ministry present in the House then we can go to the budget debate. We need them to be available.



“So let’s handle statements now, we need submissions from members take them serious and make sure that they are factored into the management of our economy. Particularly the implementation of the 2024 budget,” Mr. Bagbin stated.