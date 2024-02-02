2023 unaudited financial of Unilever Ghana PLC published

Business News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: Unilever Ghana Ltd

Unilever Ghana PLC has published its 2023 unaudited financial results, posting a 44% revenue growth compared to the same period, the year previous.



The company attributes the revenue growth, largely, to sustained investments made in demand generation, and brand-building activities. The introduction of the Pepsodent teledentistry programme, the launch of Lifebuoy Carbolic, and the sustenance of the company's handwashing and toothbrushing schools programme were some of the investments made.



Operating profit in 2023 was 24.6 % of the total revenue of the company.



Profit after tax stood at Ghc178.8 million in 2023. This translates to a 20% profit margin for 2023. Execution of a more rigorous overhead management programme and the introduction of effective cost-saving measures aided in the profit recorded in 2023.



Unilever Ghana PLC continues to invest in the development of the talent of its

workforce.



