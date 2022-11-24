2023 budget: Cut ministers to 30, reduce staff by 50% - Kofi Bentil tasks Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Kofi Bentil has tasked government to take cost cutting measures seriouly amid rising economic headwinds that have seen Ghana return to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for support.



He argues that the president must take the lead in the area of austerity even as Ghanaians await the 2023 budget presentation slated for November 24.



Bentil wrote in a Facebook post dated November 23, that president should among others slash his ministers from the current 80+ to 30 and to also cut the number of appointees at the presidency.



An economy in distress



The economy is facing major headwinds that have been characterized by galloping inflation, consistent depreciation of the cedi and general high cost of living and of doing business.



The government is hoping to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic support programme aimed at shoring up the economy and easing the burden on ordinary Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo and his government have come under heavy scrutiny for failing to address the current economic challenges in the country.



The prices of goods and services have been continuously rising all year round, with inflation currently at over 40 per cent.



Read his full post titled 'Budget musings' below:



IMF needs to see more revenue and cost cutting.



Ghana needs to raise more concessionary funds but I see no effort there.

Why are we not talking seriously to friendly nations and world bank etc and showing more humility rather than pride



There is no room in the economy for new revenue, in the short term, but I foresee a new round of taxes which will raise more tension and strife than money. I hope for the best but I see a huge storm brewing.



what we need is drastic cuts in government expenditure including proposals to amend Article 71 emoluments both to send a signal and show commitment and association with the suffering people and also to save some money.



It must all start with the President cutting his ministers to 30 and reducing his staff by 50%.



the bloated staff didn’t deliver. Try a leaner team. And show that you have not excluded yourself from our common plight snd predicament.



