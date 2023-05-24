2023 Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Entrance Pharmaceuticals sweeps 4 awards

Business News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre swept four awards at the just-ended Ghana Manufacturing Awards which was held over the weekend at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.



On the night, Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre was the most awarded company.



The largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company in West Africa won the ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year with Lufart’.



It also won the ‘Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility' award.



In addition to the above, the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre won the ‘Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year’ and the ‘Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Award’.



The Ghana Manufacturing Awards celebrates innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling professionals and companies to compete locally and globally.



Organised by Xodus Communications Limited, it is held to celebrate outstanding performance in stewardship, Health and Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Innovation in the manufacturing industry.



The Deputy Managing Director-Marketing for Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company, Dr. Christopher Mensah received the award with some executive members of the company.



Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Christopher Mensah was pleased with the recognition and dedicated the awards to the customers and staff of the company for their support.



“It is a very happy day for the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre such that we have won the most awards on the night. We had four awards and we pride ourselves in this as a company. We are dedicating the awards to our customers and staff for holding us down and supporting us to this point,” he said.



He urged the company’s customers to continue to trust Made in Ghana products, recommending Lufart as the authentic medicine for treating malaria.