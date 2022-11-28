2023 Budget: Scrap three revenue mobilization measures - Minority demands

Business News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The minority in Parliament is demanding a review of some revenue mobilization measures outlined in the budget such as scrapping of the daily minimum threshold exemption for E-Levy and further reduction in the rate to 0.5%.



Addressing a post-budget workshop for MPs in Ho over the weekend, minority leader Haruna Iddrisu warned decision to freeze public sector employment and cutting down of numbers admitted into teaching and nursing schools will further exacerbate the already worst unemployment canker.



The Tamale South MP warned though his side is willing to support government’s effort in resuscitating the economy, the 2.5% increment in VAT rate will be treated with the NPP’s Kume Preko demonstration against introduction of the tax in 1995 in mind.



Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however called on the NDC MPs to support government’s effort in addressing the economic crisis arguing the NDC also in the past opposed things that have ended up benefiting the country such as the discovery of oil in commercial quantities.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who described this year’s budget presentation as the quietest ever argued the revenue measures are necessary for the country’s economic salvation since borrowing is no longer an option.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on his part told the gathering the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has learnt a bitter lesson about management of an economy.



According to the speaker, it has never happened that MPs from a minister’s own party will publicly demand for his dismissal as has happened to Ofori-Atta. He, therefore, called on the MPs to put the country and the welfare of its citizens first in their deliberations on the budget above partisanship.



The two-day workshop is to empower lawmakers and offer them insights into the 2023 budget as they ready themselves for the debate on the floor.