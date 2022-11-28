2023 Budget: Kofi Akpaloo disagrees with 2.5% increase in VAT

Business News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kofi Akpaloo has disagreed with government's decision to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 per cent.



The ruling administration in its 2023 budget announced a proposal to “increase the VAT rate by 2.5 percent to directly support our roads and digitalization agenda; Fast-track the implementation of the Unified Property Rate Platform programme in 2023"



But speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder, and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) said: "...things are already hard. The prices of items are already high and so if you increase the VAT by 2.5% you're going to overburden people..."