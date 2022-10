2022 Ghana Auto Awards: Here are the full list of winners

Business News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Ghana Auto Awards

Xodus Communications Limited has released the full list of winners for the 4th Edition of the JP Ghana Auto Awards, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast in Accra.



The Awards scheme is a great platform for the Automotive industry to generate sales and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.



The 2022 Edition started with the first ever Test Drive Festival held at the Achimota Mall in Accra. The Awards provide a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of relevance in the industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.



Addressing the nominees, Chief Executive Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior said, 'the process includes showroom visit and test drive. Judgement was based on design and functionality, on the road performance and value for Money'. He applauded the Government for supporting the assembling of vehicles in Ghana and noted that this will provide jobs for many.



The Awards provides a sound and comparative information for consumers and showcases new entrants into the market



Here are the winners for the 2022 Ghana Auto Awards.



1. AUTO LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD



SILVER STAR AUTO COMPANY



2. AUTO FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



AUTOCHEK GHANA



3. VEHICLE TRACKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



NSOROMA GPS



4. BUS/COACH OF THE YEAR



YUTONG- S. A AUTOMOBILE



5. MINI TRUCK OF THE YEAR



RENAULT OROCH FULL OPTION 2022- PREMIUM MOTORS



6. ARTICULATED HAULER OF THE YEAR



SMT VOLVO ARTICULATED HAULER – SMT GHANA LIMITED



7. ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR



HYUNDAI KONA EV- HYUNDAI MOTORS & INVESTMENTS GHANA LTD



8. GREEN CAR OF THE YEAR



HYUNDAI KONA E- HYUNDAI MOTORS & INVESTMENTS GHANA LTD



9. INDIGENOUS COMPANY OF THE YEAR



TANINK GROUP

10. BEST AUTO COMMERCIAL



SILVER STAR AUTO COMPANY



11. EXCELLENCE IN CSR

CFAO GHANA PLC



12. HEAVY TRUCK OF THE YEAR



SINOTRUCK HOWO- ZONDA TEC GHANA LIMITED



13. LIGHT TRUCK OF THE YEAR



TATA LPT 709 - TATA MOTORS



14. BEST SUV OF THE YEAR (LIGHT)



HONDA CRV- THE HONDA PLACE



15. BEST SUV OF THE YEAR (FULL SIZE SUV)



NISSAN PATROL- JAPAN MOTORS TRADING COMPANY

SPONSORED BY JP



16. BEST SERVICING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



CFAO GHANA PLC



17. PROMISING AUTO COMPANY OF THE YEAR



MG AUTO TRADING COMPANY



18. BEST NEW TECHNOLOGY



ALL NEW RANGE ROVER 2023- ALLIANCE MOTORS



19. VALUE FOR MONEY



CHERY TIGGO 8PRO- TANINK GHANA LIMITED



20. BEST PICKUP OF THE YEAR



NISSAN NAVARA Pro 4X- JAPAN MOTORS TRADING COMPANY

SPONSORED BY STUNNCAST



21. BEST DESIGN OF THE YEAR



PEUGEOT 508 GT 2022- SILVER STAR AUTO COMPANY

SPONSORED BY STUNNCAST



22. BRAND OF THE YEAR (COMPANY)



HYUNDAI MOTORS & INVESTMENTS GHANA LTD



23. BRAND OF THE YEAR (CAR)



PEUGEOT- SPONSORED BY JP



24. ECONOMY CAR OF THE YEAR



SUZUKI S-PRESSO GL 2022- CFAO GHANA PLC

SPONSORED BY JP



25. BEST CITY CAR OF THE YEAR



HONDA CITY- THE HONDA PLACE



26. BEST FAMILY CAR OF THE YEAR



HYUNDAI SANTAFE - HYUNDAI MOTORS & INVESTMENTS GHANA LTD



27. BEST SMALL CAR OF THE YEAR



VOLKSWAGEN POLO - UNIVERSAL MOTORS LIMITED



28. MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR



MG AUTO TRADING COMPANY



29. BEST GROWING AUTO COMPANY OF THE YEAR



CFAO GHANA PLC



30. BEST SPORTS CAR OF THE YEAR



PORSCHE 911- UNIVERSAL MOTORS- PORSCHE



31. BEST 4X4 OF THE YEAR



LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2022- ALLIANCE MOTORS



32. SAFETY AWARDS OF THE YEAR



ALL NEW RANGE ROVER 2023- ALLIANCE MOTORS



33. LUXURIOUS CAR OF THE YEAR



MASERATI QUATTROPORTE - TANINK GHANA LIMITED



34. VEHICLE ASSEMBLY COMPANY OF THE YEAR



UNIVERSAL MOTORS LIMITED



35. CEO OF THE YEAR



SUBHI ACCAD- UNIVERSAL MOTORS LIMITED



36. AUTO COMPANY OF THE YEAR



JAPAN MOTORS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED- SPONSORED BY JP



37. CAR OF THE YEAR



ALL NEW RANGE ROVER 2023- ALLIANCE MOTORS

SPONSORED BY JP