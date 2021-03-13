Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

2021 Budget is a landmark budget – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated that the 2021 Budget is a landmark budget because it recounts the country’s experience with the most difficult challenges it went through in the hands of a pandemic and economic crises.





Presenting the 2021 Budget on the floor of parliament, the Minister stated that government did not relent on its first four years in office despite the challenges it was struck with by the outbreak of the global pandemic, hence government must be commended for the effort it put in place to control the spread of the disease.





“Mr Speaker, this 2021 Budget is a landmark Budget. It recounts our experience in the most difficult combination of health and economic crises that this nation has ever encountered. The indicators demonstrate that we have weathered the storm and are ready to storm ahead. This has been accomplished through the decisive leadership of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the strong partnership with Parliament, the cooperation with our Faith-Based Organizations, our Social Partnership with Organized Labour and Employers’ Association, the Private Sector, Healthcare workers, the Security agencies, Traditional Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, the Media and all Ghanaians, buttressed by the resilience we built in the first three years of the President's administration,” he said.





He also said the 2021 Budget outlines the President’s programme for accelerated recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He noted that the budget explains the government’s plan to emerge stronger by “pressing on with economic transformation, strengthening our social compact and building a sustainable future to create prosperity and equal opportunity for all”.