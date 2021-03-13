You are here: HomeBusiness2021 03 13Article 1203412

Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

2021 Budget: Govt to roll-out GH¢ National Rental Assistance Scheme

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The government is set to commence a National Rental Assistance scheme to assist Ghanaians to rent decent homes.

This is in partnership with the private sector.

The scheme, which would start off with a GH¢100 million seed capital, would primarily provide loans to young Ghanaians who might not have the financial power to rent an apartment.

“The scheme will crowd-in additional investment from the private sector, to provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them pay rent advance.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said while presenting the 2021 Budget Statement in parliament Friday.




