2015 recruitment scammer named in new alleged fraudulent company

Business News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The name of a man who was mentioned as being part of a group of suspects arrested in connection with the enlistment fraud that hit Ghana in 2015, Alifa Adams, has popped up again online about an alleged fraudulent travel and tour/recruitment agency.



This time, Alifa has been cited as being behind the company Consult/Central Migration Grace Consult (CMG) which is operating from Airport, in Accra.



According to a tweet by El Táctico Patrón Steezy X, the company being run by Alifa Adams, although is spearheaded by some graduates, is also highly protected by some powerful people in the country.



Raising alarm about the activities of the company, the tweep said that the company currently has at least 50 agents who help it execute its alleged fraudulent activities.



“There's a fraudulent travel and tour/recruitment agency operating on the 6th floor of the Atlantic tower, office no. 608, Airport Residential Area behind the Marina mall. They go by the name CMG Consult/Central Migration Grace Consult, which is headed by Alifa Adams and they're well protected by some powerful people in Authority.



“They have at least 50 Agents currently working for them and they mostly post their fake overseas job offers/vacancies in class groups, old students association groups, Whatsapp statuses etc, to lure interested friends/colleagues of theirs to apply,” the post said.



In response to the tweet, a certain MR Harris replied that Alifa Adams and how CMG Consult Gh contacted him to assist him in securing a Canadian working visa.



He added that while they were going through the process, Alifa Adams turned around to accuse them of they rather wanted to defraud him.



“We offer him the service for 9500$. And a deposit of 10,000ghc, And indeed paid the 10,000ghc as the processing fees, visa fees is 340 cad, and the rest was used for documentation, insurance and other documents.



“He personally made himself available for the submission at the Canadian Embassy VAC. On 14 April 2023 as well as all waiting for the outcome because we inform him it will take 6months and beyond, only for him to allegedly post that we have defrauded him,” he wrote in a message that was also shared by the Twitter user.



Read what the 2015 story about the police announcing a bounty for Alifa Adams said, and culled from peacefmonline.com, below:



The Police Administration has offered a GH¢5,000 bounty to any member of the public with information that will lead to the arrest of Alifa Adams, alias Cassidy or Baaba, a 27-year-old unemployed.



According to the Head of the six-member Special Investigations Taskforce (SIT) probing the police recruitment scam, DCOP Mr Bright Oduro, Alifa, who was a member of the group of suspects arrested in connection with the enlistment fraud that hit the country recently, had jumped bail and all efforts to rearrest him had so far proved futile.



He said Alifa is alleged to be the mastermind in the police recruitment scam and his rearrest, would assist the task force in its investigations into the scam and ensure that every single person behind the fraud was brought to book.



Alifa is fair in complexion and of medium height, with tattoos all over the body, including both arms. He is believed to be hiding at Adum, Kumasi.



Anyone with information should contact the police CID or the nearest police station.



The scam



On March 1, 2014 news broke that hundreds of young men and women had turned up at five police training depots for enlistment in the Ghana Police Service but left disappointed after they found out it was a scam.



It was found that their recruitment letters, which had the signature of Mr Timbila, were fake and that the purported enlistment was a fraud.



It took the police a hectic time to drive away the victims, most of them university graduates, who had gone to the Kumasi, Koforidua, Pwalugu, Accra and Ho Police depots with their luggage to begin the training.



The victims were said to have paid money ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,500 to the fraudsters.



Arrest



The police have since arrested eight people, including two policemen, as part of investigations to unmask the people behind the latest police recruitment scam.



Two suspects, Aisha Asumda, alias Aisha Boku Masi, a 36-year-old shea butter seller, suspected to have played a key role in the scam, and her accomplice, Alifa Adams, were arrested at Tesano and Adenta, respectively, following a tip off.



The five other suspects include Amos Brown, 40, a radio presenter; General Corporal Gideon Sarpong of the Visibility Unit, Takoradi; Constable Ruth Agyiri, 27, Central Police Station, Koforidua.



The rest are Pastor Paul Danso from Tarkwa and Richard Harrison, 30.



Read the tweets below:





Warning ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

There's a fraudulent travel and tour/recruitment agency operating on the 6th floor of the Atlantic tower, office no. 608, Airport Residential Area behind the Marina mall. They go by the name CMG Consult/Central Migration Grace Consult pic.twitter.com/RMa6ORx1qn — El Táctico Patrón Steezy X???????? (@Icesteezy) July 7, 2023

