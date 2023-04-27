2 million jobs created since 2017: Bawumia provides data to back claim

Business News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has provided data to back his claim that indeed, the Akufo-Addo Government, has in the past six years, created over 2 million jobs.



The Vice President, recently said at a health walk at Mpraeso that "verifiable data" proves that the Akufo-Addo government has created over 2 million jobs since assuming office in 2017.



While making the claim, Dr. Bawumia dared anyone with contrary figures to come forward and challenge him.



Over the weekend, Dr Bawumia repeated the claim during his address at the national Eid-ul-Fitr Fitr celebration at the Independence Square, when he touched on job creation and opportunities for the youth.



While no one has come forward to officially dispute Dr. Bawumia's claim with contrary figures, some internet users, have expressed doubt over the figures.



The Vice President himself has now furnished Ghanaians with complete data on the jobs created in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.



The Facebook post, which hit at the "negativity mindset of naysayers" attached comprehensive data which specified the Ministry, the agency or department of the ministry as well as the number of jobs created under each category from 2017 to 2022.



Dr. Bawumia wrote:



"Dear friends, I recently stated that our government has created over 2 million jobs since 2017. As usual, the naysayers have questioned how we could have done so. Their mindset of impossibility prevents them from accepting that. Well, the data attached shows year by year, ministry by ministry, and agency by agency, the jobs that our government has created since 2017. This excludes jobs under planting for food and jobs and the National Identification Authority. Away with negative thinking! It is possible!"



Attached is the evidence provided by the Vice President:











DO