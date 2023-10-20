16-year-old invents clapping sound switch detector for household use

Business News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

A 16-year-old aspiring inventor, Kelvin Frimpong is capturing people's attention with his remarkable inventions, despite facing the harsh reality of struggling to make ends meet.



Kelvin hails from the Teshie community in the Ledzokuku Municipality and has invented a clapping switch detector for household use.



The device allows homeowners to turn lights or appliances on and off with a simple clap.



The idea, he said came to life during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by stringent hygiene protocols.



"You know, during the pandemic, frequent hand washing and the avoidance of contact with surfaces were encouraged as protective measures against the virus. So, I sat in my room, bought reactors from shops, and came out with this. At first, my friends even doubted that I could not do it, but as a product of Tema Technical Institute, I believed in myself. Today, this clapping sound switch detector is a reality".



"Of course, I have developed another device, that can detect the water level in your polytank. This device sends an alarm signal to you when the polytank is full. The main idea is to stop water wastage at our various homes, he said.



But behind his inventive spirit lies the daily challenge of putting food on the table.



Kelvin is from a background that struggles to make ends meet, and he often faces financial constraints that limit his ability to pursue his passion.



According to him, he usually used the money he received from benevolent people to buy practicable items to improve his skills.



Kelvin's dreams of finding assistance in achieving his goal lie in search of a journey.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.