16 airlines begin operations at KIA after reopening of borders – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that sixteen (16) airlines are currently operational after the country opened its borders to international air traffic.



Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30, 2020, announced the reopening of the Kotoka International airport which hosts 23 airlines.



In his 17th update on this Sunday, he expressed dissatisfaction with how some passengers entering Ghana disregard the safety protocols put in place at the airport.



He further noted that after its reopening on September 1, 26 out of a total number of 10,061 passengers that have so far arrived at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for COVID-19.



“In spite of the requirement that all passengers must be in possession of a negative PCR test result upon their arrival in Ghana, a test which should have been conducted not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from their country of origin, a total of 26 positive cases have been recorded from the test at Kotoka.”



He raised concerns on the need for all passengers arriving in Ghana to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin.



“Let us pause for a moment and imagine what would have happened if these 26 positives had not been detected and had been allowed to mingle with the population,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo further boasted of the accuracy of the mandatory testing at the airport for arriving passengers.



“Even though the cost of the 150 united states dollars per passenger for the mandatory airport Covid test has been criticized in certain quarters, the value of the test in its speed, accuracy and savings for passengers who no longer have to bear the cost of the 14-day mandatory quarantine in hotels has been clearly established.”



He noted that the country has been praised for the level of service experienced by passengers at KIA for the “innovation and farsightedness on display”.



In addition, he pledged, as the president of the nation, to protect the people from the importation of the virus into the country.





