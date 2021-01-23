Business News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

16 Recycling and Composting Plants to be operational this year – Dr Agyepong

Some sixteen Integrated Recycling and Composting Plants (IRECOP) are set to be operational this year to recover waste materials in the country.



Chief Executive of Waste Management Company, Zoomlion, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who made the disclosure said the plants would be available in all sixteen regions of the country.



The recycling and composting plants when ready will, in turn, save the environment from pollution and space needed to site new landfills. This will also make major contributions to the national development agenda, particularly in the environmental sanitation sector.



Speaking at a leadership conference in Accra, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said work has also commenced for the construction of the Tema Waste Treatment Plant, the Sekondi-Takoradi Waste Water Treatment Plant as well as the Tamale Waste Water Treatment Plant.



“The long-awaited Kumasi Composting and Recycling Plant (KCARP) designed to process 2,400 tonnes of solid waste per day which was commissioned by the President Akufo-Addo was now operational,” Dr Agyepong added.



“We also intend to invest in the construction of 16 regional offices and an initial 100 district offices to provide staff members with a comfortable working environment,” he revealed.



Dr Agyepong however commended the gallant workers of his outfit for the role they played in safeguarding the lives of Ghanaians especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The advent of the pandemic has altered our usual way of doing business which means that we must also adopt strategies that will be beneficial in this dispensation,” Dr Agyepong advised.



In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared his government’s intention to make Ghana’s capital City the cleanest in Africa by the end of his first term in Office.



Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah on her part says Ghana has so far achieved 85 percent of the intended target.