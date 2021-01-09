Business News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

15% of communities without electricity would be covered – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that all the communities in Ghana without electricity will be covered before the end of his second term in office.



He said, while delivering his inaugural address after the swearing-in on January 7 2021 that, deliberate efforts will be made by his government to improve on the infrastructural development.



“I pledge before this august House and the good people of Ghana that all I do will be for the common good, and, with the firm foundation laid in my first term of office, we shall take a significant step towards reducing the infrastructure deficit that has plagued us all throughout our nationhood.



“The remaining fifteen percent (15%) of our communities without electricity would be covered by the end of my second term.



“We have already begun constructing hospitals in the remaining districts that do not have one – a process which will be completed within a year.



“The percentage of Ghanaians without access to potable water is set to reduce significantly, following the commencement of work on a number of water supply projects across all parts of the country. The majority of our people live in unacceptable housing, and we shall tackle the problem with vigour.”



He added “In this same vein, I expect the locally produced Eku juice, one of the results of Government’s “One-District-One-Factory” flagship policy, to replace rapidly the imported fruit juices on the shelves of our supermarkets, not because anyone will so decree, but because the quality of the locally produced one is as good, if not superior.



“I doubt that anyone would, ordinarily, mention akpeteshie, the local gin, as a possible item on the world market. I cannot vouch for its taste or potency, since I gave up alcohol many years ago, but I can say that the Made in Ghana and beautifully packaged “Apio”, I have recently seen, can compete in the most sophisticated markets in the world.



“My boundless confidence in the energy of the Ghanaian makes me believe that we can become the prosperous nation we aspire to, and soon. We have good reason to be proud of what we have been able to achieve so far.”



“Mr Speaker, we know that the democracy we seek to build and entrench in Ghana will ultimately succeed if we build a prosperous nation, and our people are at peace with themselves and with the world.”