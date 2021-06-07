13 percent increment in transport fares ‘nothing’ – Drivers

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Commercial drivers are not impressed with the 13% percent increment in transport fares which took effect on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



The upward review of fares by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) was to enable drivers to cope with the May increment in fuel prices.



But drivers have described the level of increase as ‘nothing,’ saying that they still have to deal with the unstable cost of spare parts and insurance premiums, as well as other costs involved in their operations.



“For the increment of transport fares, it doesn’t favour we the drivers at all. If the transport fares are increased, our car owners increase their sales, and the station managers also increase their booking charges. So if we do the calculation, it is nothing better compared to the old fares,” one driver at Madina told UniversNews



The drivers are calling for the stabilization of fuel prices.



They believe that it is a better option than the increment in transport fares.



Local GPRTU executives at the Madina station were not willing to be put on record but they shared the same sentiment as the drivers.



In a conversation, they accused pump stations of constant change in fuel prices without considering the implication on the commercial transport business.



They called on the government to deal better with them.