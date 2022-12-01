127 1D1F factories are operational - Presidential Staffer

Business News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a Presidential Staffer, has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has been able to build 127 factories which are now operational.



According to him, the government partnered with some private industries to generate the 127 factories, under the government's flagship One District - One Factory (1D1F) initiative.



“We have private sector that we have supported to generate at least 127 factories that are operational and others that are being built, we have people who have been supported in private sector to ensure that their businesses thrive, we are spending about a billion dollars every year to keep energy on,” Miracles Aboagye on Accra-based TV3.



Touching on road construction under the Akufo-Addo-led government, the NPP member noted that more roads have been under the government than any other in Ghana's history.



Describing it as unprecedented, Miracles Aboagye said this forms part of the projects done out of the loans that have been contracted.



“Unprecedented, no government within a period of four or five years have been able to tar the number of kilometres of roads that we have tarred, over 3600killiometrs of roads that we have tarred,” he said.



Adding, “NDC came, they picked our debt from 9 billion to almost about 122 billion. We, admittedly, have moved it from 122 billion to 400 billion or whatever, but we have things to show for it."







