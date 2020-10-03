Business News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

11,545 cyber-crime reports made between January to August 2020 - Ursula Owusu

A total of 11,545 reports have been made through government’s National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Incident Reporting Point of Contact (POC) between January and August 2020.



According to the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful a significant number of people have also contacted the NCSC through the POC seeking for guidance and direction in resolving cyber-crime related incidents.



This was revealed in a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Communications Minister, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban at the launch of the 2020 Edition of the National Cyber Security Awareness month on Thursday October 1, 2020.



Additionally, despite the increasing rate of cyber-crime cases in the country, government has assured of a safe business environment for both local and foreign investors.



“Though we are also prone to all the attacks and deficiencies that the internet has brought, all efforts are being made to make sure that we have a safer ecosystem in Ghana,” the deputy communications minister said this in an interview with GhanaWeb.



“Businesses should not shy away from investing in the country. They should take advantage of the opportunities we have as our internet space is quite safe,” he added.



National Cyber Security Advisor to the Government of Ghana, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako on his part said government will not relent on its fight against cyber-crimes.



“Although efforts at the Government and policy level are important, we do not undervalue the need to also engage and empower citizens to ensure that efforts are being put in place to create awareness among our citizens who are the ultimate beneficiary of the work of the Centre,” Dr Antwi-Boasiako said.



“Indeed, the National Cyber Security Centre will continue to play the role it has been playing since its establishment; to continue to implement measures aimed at securing Ghana’s digital journey,” he added.



The theme for this year edition of the National Cyber Security Awareness month is, ‘Cybersecurity in the Era of COVID-19’ with a focus on reflecting on current trends on cybersecurity incidents as a result of the increasing use of digital platforms by individuals, businesses and Governments for socio-economic activities in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



The event will also educate children, the public, businesses and Government stakeholders on cyber hygiene best practices, consistent with the Safer Digital Ghana campaign.

