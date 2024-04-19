$100m needed to revitalise Ghana’s poultry sector - GNAPF

Business News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF) says the industry needs a $100 million capital injection to be revitalized.



According to the association, the funds will go toward the purchase of modern technology and services such as hatchery, feed production, processing, and marketing.



Mr Victor Oppong Adjei, President of GNAPF, said this during an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a day’s event on optimising the poultry value chain in Ghana.



He said the sector contributed significantly to the economy.



The event, the first of its kind, was organised by the Economic and Trade Mission in collaboration with the GNAPF, aimed to engage with sector players in the poultry industry to address issues of mutual benefit.



The event, which was under the theme “Optimizing Ghana’s Poultry Value Chain by Exploring Israeli Poultry Solutions,” introduced participants to novel Israeli technologies that can improve chicken production in Ghana.



Mr Adjei said the sector faced challenges such as high feed costs, inadequate day-old chicks, and limited infrastructure.



“Before the COVID fee cost was GHC 1500 but now it GHC 7,000. This is because prices of main ingredients have shot up, “he said.



Mr. Adjei said that the government should adopt a policy to increase tariffs on imported poultry products or reduce the quantity shipped into the country.



“The imported chicken comes in large quantities in excess of 500 metric tonnes. The price is so low and if our local poultry is left to compete with the imported it will be disastrous. We are producing at a very high cost,” he said.



Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone said the progress of the country’s poultry industry was an example of shining economic resilience.



“Through innovation, technology, and dedication, Israel has transformed its poultry sector into a global leader, contributing significantly to food security and economic growth. The industry stands as a testament to our nation’s capacity to turn challenges into opportunities, leveraging creativity and ingenuity to achieve success against all odds,” she said.



Madam Sufa noted that the industry ranked among the world’s leading poultry producers and exporters, standing as one of the top five egg producers globally and the sixth-largest chicken producer.



Israeli advancements, she said, spanned various areas including breeding and genetics, precision farming techniques, biosecurity measures, renewable energy integration, and vertical integration and value chain development, all contributing to the remarkable efficiency of the poultry industry.



“As we look to the future, Israel remains committed to fostering partnerships and collaborations that promote shared progress,” she said.



In Ghana, poultry production holds significant economic value, constituting approximately 14 per cent of the agricultural gross domestic product and playing a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and job creation.



It serves as a primary source of income for numerous small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs nationwide.