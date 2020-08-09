Business News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

100,000 jobs to be created with tree planting initiative - Mahama promises

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians of 100,000 newly created jobs should he be voted back to power in the upcoming December polls.



According to John Mahama, his government will inject over $100 million into the program purposely for the youth if given the chance.



Mahama, who noted that the plan forms part of the National Democratic Congress’ agenda to create over one million jobs within the first four years, added that there are various funds for afforestation available that the NDC can tap into, should the party win the elections.



The NDC flagbearer was speaking about the party’s policy plans ahead of the December elections on Weozor TV.



In his words, “We are going to come with a new initiative in forestry, tree growing and it is going to be in every district of this country. We are going to employ young people to be involved in tree growing and reclaiming of some of our lands that are spoilt. We intend to inject about $100 million to $200 million into that sector. I’m sure that will create some 100,000 to 200,000 jobs.”



Meanwhile, the past president said the NDC are looking to focus implement what he described as a “big infrastructural push” investment of $10 billion to dualize roads, among other infrastructure projects.



“We are going to invest money into infrastructural development again. Because that will involve the construction industry, engineering, and so on and it will bring a lot of artisans and everybody in to work… We are looking at what I call the big infrastructural push and that is going to be an investment of $10 billion to dualize our roads, complete the 200 Senior High Schools, finish all the hospitals we were building, and build bridges to open up the country,” he said.



He explained that the investment is expected to further open up the country and boost physical development and consequently create more than 300,000 jobs for engineers, artisans, and construction workers.



Mr Mahama again noted that efforts will be made to ensure the employment of people to fill in the existing human resource gaps in the public sector.





