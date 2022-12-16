10 security tips to adopt as Christmas approaches

Business News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: Kwabena Abronoma, Contributor

Richard Kumadoe, Fraud Preventions Expert and Security Consultant has given out ten guidelines of security tips as Christmas approaches.



According to him, crime does not just happen in public places for nothing but it is oftentimes influenced by many pull and push factors.



Christmas and other national celebrations sometimes become avenues for criminals to operate as many of the public are normally concentrated on the activities during such times.



Read Mr. Kumadoe's tips below:



Crime does not just happen in public places for nothing. It is oftentimes influenced by many pull and push factors.



Crime is a simple complex act, involving a combination of motives and motivations. Crimes occurred when the opportunity exists, and vulnerability can be exploited.



Christmas is a period characterised by massive movements of people across the globe, and it's same for movement of goods and services, which include financial transactions.



The following security tips may be of great help



1. At shopping malls, avoid carrying to the payment counter, large sums of money; card payments should be preferred, if that is possible and permissible within your local domain.



Carrying cash, and exposing it publicly at the points of sale, may attract the eyes of onlookers, intruders, or infiltrating criminals and their accomplices.



2. Keep Your Mouth Shut (KMS) on many of your personal itineraries and sensitive information, to avoid the high-flying eavesdropping cockroaches.



3. Take your financial due diligence seriously, and do not fall for anything that looks appealing to the eyes; double-check. Fraud for sale is usually high with an incredible amount of victims during periods of Christmas. Beware.



4. Attending public and indoor entertainment shows comes with some level of excitement, but it's also important to be watchful and mindful of what you eat and drink, the type of tables shared, and with whom.



5. Connecting with people through sharing of personal details (phone numbers, house addresses, and emails) is great and beautiful since we are all interconnected and interdependent to a large extent. However, misrepresenting and privacy intruding activities could become a much later effect, so just be mindful, and circumspectly prudent.



6. Identity theft is still common with us. CyberCrime Cybersecurity breaches and online vulnerabilities are still major threats faced by those who plow | ply their trades (businesses) online. Be mindful to select the right social media platforms and secure online portals for personal and corporate-level transactions and exchanges. In simple terms; live a hygienic social media lifestyle, to avoid being a soft crime target for cyber criminals.



7. Ensure your family, especially the little ones have enough security education at home, and they are in a position to effectively differentiate between what are crime indicators, what can facilitate a break-in, who, and what activities should be prevented at the gates, in the absence of daddy and mummy.



8. Public transport provides a common avenue, and space for ushering in new clients, and for the exit of others. Kindly ensure, you follow due procedure in relation to entry, staying, and exiting, without being exposed, and breaking of any bone (ankles and hips). Christmas in the hospital with doctors and nurses, in the emergency hallways, can be boring and exciting as well. Be prepared.



9. Those who drive should be mindful of the serpentine alcoholic vultures. When you are in doubt, verify to be sure, before you proceed.



10. Above all, please remember, a stranger is not your friend until due diligence is properly and professionally done, and the result is satisfactory. Kidnapping, robbery, and romance fraud can be avoided, detected, and prevented.