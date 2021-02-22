Business News of Monday, 22 February 2021

10 drivers with fake motor insurance arrested

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) is the insurance regulator

Some 10 drivers in the Western Region have been arrested by the Police MTTD unit for carrying fake motor insurance on their vehicles.



The development comes after the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Division of the Ghana Police conducted a routine road check exercise.



The Western Regional Manager of the NIC, Justice Peprah Agyei told the B&FT Newspaper the exercise was conducted over the inability of most road users who often carry fake motor insurances.



“Others drive with fake motor insurance stickers. We cannot count the number of people who have suffered from being victims of a motor crash with fake motor insurance or uninsured vehicles,” he pointed.



“People have lost parents, children, siblings and other relatives through a motor crash. Where will these people receive compensation from?” Peprah Agyei stressed.



He further added, “the motor third-party insurance cover pays on behalf of the insured or the driver in respect of a legal liability to third parties resulting from an accident caused by his or her vehicle”.



He therefore urged all road users to purchase accredited insurance stickers and policies from certified insurance companies and firms.



For the exercise, over 100 vehicles were inspected, out of which 10 drivers were arrested.