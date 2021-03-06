Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Zvonimir Boban blew Stephen Appiah's move to AC Milan

Stephen Appiah

Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sports journalist expert on the transfer market, revealed on his website grandhotelcalciomercato.com that Appiah was very close to moving to Milan. It was the summer of 2000 and, after three positive years at Udinese, the player had ended up in the crosshairs of important teams.



The Rossoneri club had decided to focus on the Ghanaian, also because Zvonimir Boban was torn between retiring and making a final season with the Rossoneri. Different roles and characteristics, but Milan wanted to secure Appiah because they considered him a profile with great prospects.



Adriano Galliani and Ariedo Braida closed the agreement with Udinese, the midfielder signed the contract in Rome. It was all done for the transfer to Milanello. But Boban, after weeks of physical problems and reflections, returned to the field on August 15, 2000, against Lugano and decided to continue playing.



The team then coached by Alberto Zaccheroni was numerically complete in midfield. Taking Appiah would have generated glut in the ward. Braida called the boy to inform him that Milan could not finalize the purchase.



There was a signed contract and therefore the deal should have materialized, but the African player came to the Rossoneri club: with a gentlemen's agreement the contract was torn up. Milan appreciates the gesture and invites the player to Milan, giving him a gold watch engraved with the following words "For you the doors will always be open".



In that summer of 2000, Appiah did not stay with Udinese, he moved to Parma to continue his career. He has never had the opportunity to wear the Rossoneri shirt again.