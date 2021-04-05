Zulte Waregem ace Daniel Opare ruled out of the season after knee operation

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Defender Daniel Opare has been ruled out for the rest of the season at Belgian Jupiter League side Zulte Waregem, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



The versatile right-back has undergone reconstructive surgery on the cartilage in his knee and will be sidelined for several months.



A club statement read: ''The season is over for wing defender Daniel Opare. He was operated on the knee this week.''



Opare has played 29 matches for Zulte Waregem this season and recorded two assists.



The Ghana international has been battling injuries since returning to Belgium in 2018 to sign for Royal Antwerp.



Opare, 30, was a star performer for giants Standard Liège during his four-year stay and that earned him a move to FC Porto.



He had a successful half-season loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas in January 2015 which landed him a German Bundesliga transfer to Augsburg that summer transfer window.



